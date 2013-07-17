Wonderwall Editors

Last month, Selena Gomez became a big sister at the age of 20 when her mom, Mandy Teefey, gave birth to her youngest daughter, Gracie, the first child with her husband, Brian Teefey. But Gracie's arrival may not be the only big change afoot in Selena's house.

In a sit-down with Ryan Seacrest for E! airing Sunday, the singer admits that she's ready to leave the nest.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup

"Yeah, I think it's time," she replies when Seacrest asks if she'll move out on her own soon. "I didn't ever want to be forceful, saying, 'I've made enough to just get my own house … and do whatever.' I love being with my family. And I love knowing that they're there. But yeah, I think it's probably time for me to get my own house."

As for what comes next, Gomez says she has an idea of what she wants down the road, but she understands that there are no guarantees in life.

RELATED: Justin Bieber reunites with Selena Gomez (again), apologizes to Bill Clinton

"You just never know how it's gonna execute," she says. "I have goals, personally and professionally, but you never know, it could end today and be gone tomorrow."

One thing the former child star does sound sure about is that she wants to "slow down" with work at some point to make room in her schedule to raise a family of her own.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's baby sister Gracie: See the first photo

Asked if she wants a big family, Gomez, whose mom had her at 16, then divorced her father and raised Selena as a single parent until marrying Gracie's dad, says that she'll "decide when the time comes" but all signs seem to point to "yes."

"I mean," she says with a grin. "I'm Latin …"