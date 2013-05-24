Is Selena Gomez trying to make Justin Bieber jealous? The 20-year-old "Come & Get It" singer was photographed going to dinner with her on-again, off-again boyfriend's good friend Jaden Smith in London on Thursday.

Gomez, and Smith, 14, had smiles on their faces while grabbing a bite to eat at Hakkasan restaurant. The "After Earth" actor, who is in London promoting his new film with his dad, Will Smith, looked handsome in a long black suit coat as he escorted Gomez out of the restaurant. The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress also dressed up -- in a long black coat and a sheer black dress.

Gomez appeared to be in a good spirits after having tweeted Wednesday that she was feeling under the weather. "Sorry to everyone for having to cancel today. I am not sure if I am sick or ate some bad food but, I feel horrible," she wrote. "I am going to take the rest of the day and try and get better for tomorrow. So Sorry Love you guys."

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March, Smith is currently dating Kim Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner, 15. Gomez's relationship status with Bieber, 19, however, remains unclear.

The couple broke up in January, but have reunited multiple times since then. They recently shared a kiss at the Billboard Music Awards on May 19, which did not go over well with Gomez's friend Taylor Swift. The "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together" was caught on camera sticking out her tongue when she saw them smooch.

