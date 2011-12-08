Selena Gomez is down to smell like Bieber fever.

While shooting the campaign earlier this month for her first perfume, the starlet revealed that in addition to creating the perfect scent, what she spritzes on for boyfriend Justin Bieber is essential too.

"[Girls] want to smell good for the boy they like at school, or for a crush. That's what the main thing is!" she says an interview with Access Hollywood.

As for her own yet-to-be formulated fragrance, Gomez, 19, explains, "I want it to be really romantic. I want it to be sweet and sophisticated."

To pick the final potion, the "Hit the Lights" singer is enlisting her fans' help on selenagomezperfumes.com.

"I'm creating the base of the scent and I'm inviting my fans to pick the top notes. Then we'll pick the top 10 fans and they'll come into the lab with me and help me pick the final scent," she says.

It seems like the Gomez and Bieber are on the same page with it comes to how fragrance plays into a relationship. "I thought that girls are going to like something that a guy will like, so I modeled it off of something I would like a girl to smell like," Bieber told Jay Leno in October about his record-breaking perfume, Someday.

