Justin Bieber is in the Gomez family's good graces.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Tonight Show," Selena Gomez, 18, told host Jay Leno that her baby-faced boyfriend recently earned her mother Mandy's seal of approval.

"He passed the test," the "Monte Carlo" star said.

Bieber's family seems equally smitten with Gomez after they were introduced Memorial Day weekend. "They looked like one big happy family," an onlooker said of the couple's outing with Bieber's father, Jeremy, and his half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon. "The kids took to Selena straight away and they were all laughing and joking around. They couldn't have been happier."

MORE ON WNODERWALL:

Marc Jacobs Decides Not To Sue Justin Bieber

Are We Being Punk'd? When Will Bieber Fever End?

Selena's, Justin's Fans Have a Death-Threat-Off

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena's sexy beach PDA

VIDEO: Aww! Justin kisses Selena overseas

PHOTOS: Inside Justin Bieber's workout