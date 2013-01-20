Selena Gomez has been putting on a happy face in the wake of her recent breakup from on-again/off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, but if her performance in New York this weekend is any indication, there's more to the situation than meets the eye. Taking the stage for a private concert benefiting UNICEF on Jan. 19, the 20-year-old singer made several cryptic references to moving on from an old relationship.

"I've been through a lot the past few months. It's been weird and sad and cool," she told the crowd before introducing an acoustic cover of Justin Timberlake's scorned lover's anthem "Cry Me a River." "This song definitely speaks to me."

Gomez didn't specifically mention Bieber, but a source at the event tells Us Weekly she "seemed so angry" during the song. (Incidentally, her ex performed the same tune in concert a few months ago.)

Prior to the show, however, the newly single Wizards of Waverly Place actress was all smiles as she spoke to reporters on the red carpet. And she seemed to light up when asked about her friendship with fellow starlet Taylor Swift.

"Taylor is one of the most inspirational, positive, good-hearted people I know," she gushed of her BFF, who recently went through a breakup of her own, with One Direction boy-bander Harry Styles. "I met her when she was 18...it was absolutely incredible to see someone so successful and so humble. I think she's been a big part of me staying who I am, too."

Gomez also discussed her risque role in the upcoming movie Spring Breakers, in which she plays one of four bikini-clad co-eds who rob a restaurant to pay for their spring break trip. "It's kind of been refreshing and nice for me to step out of my comfort zone and do things that I didn't think I could do as an actress," she said, noting that she had tried to warn her younger fans about the film.

The singer revealed that she was taking more risks offscreen, as well, particularly with her music. "I'm a little bit more mouthy [now]," she said of her new album. "I'm a little bit older. I've got a little more sass. [I'm] telling a lot more, too."

"Everything happens for a reason," she added mysteriously, "so enjoy every moment."

