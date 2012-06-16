Selena Gomez's "Fifty Shades of Grey" spoof (titled "Fifty Shades of Blue") is about as involved as the former Disney star will get in regards to the best-selling erotic trilogy.

When asked by MTV News if she would ever play the series' female protagonist Anastasia Steele, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum didn't exactly jump on the possibility.

"I know I'm taking risks but I don't think I could do that," the 19-year-old "Spring Breakers" actress said. "That would be a little too much for me." (Get details on Gomez's raciest on-screen role yet.)

The steamy, BDSM scenes and explicit plot lines in "Fifty Shades" have made it one of the best-selling books around the world, selling 10 million copies to date. This past March, Universal Pictures had secured the deal to adapt the trilogy for the big screen and immediately many actors expressed an interest in taking on the roles.

"I think every girl on the carpet wants to play [Anastasia Steele]," "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale told Celebuzz on June 3. "That would be freaking awesome. I'm really curious to see how they're going to turn it into a film."

In April, "Vampire Diaries" actor Ian Somerhalder addressed portraying the S&M loving, male protagonist, Christian Grey.

"I absolutely would be up for that. It could be very, very amazing," the blue-eyed hunk told Ryan Seacrest. "I have the book and I just started reading it. That would be a pretty incredible thing, and hopefully that could pan out."

