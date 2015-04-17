Selena Gomez has shown off a multitude of swimsuits this week in Mexico, and she's rocked them all.

The singer has been playing a game of swimsuit musical chairs of sorts, showing off her envious curves in a hot pink bikini earlier in the week, and on April 16, showing them off again in a black one-piece with mesh cutouts.

Her curves, though, have been making waves among many of her fans, as well as the never-forgiving Internet. In one fell swoop, Selena silenced her haters with happiness.

"I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove," she captioned an Instagram pic which included an emoji that appears to be hysterically laughing.

Selena has shared multiple photos from her Mexican vacation this week, appearing to be as joyful as ever. It appears that she's on an all-girls trip. In one video of her crew feasting at dinner, Selena captioned it, "Girly moments at the Casa."

Based on her perceived happiness and her bodacious body, there is no shame in Selena's game!