Selena Gomez is a total 10, but when she's asked to rate herself, the "Good For You" singer is pretty humble.

On a scale of one being low and 10 being high, Gomez admitted to the hosts of Boston's 103.3 AMP TJ Show on Monday that she rates her hotness differently depending on the day.

"I would say, like, [on] a premiere day, I would be a good nine," she said. "And then, on my every day, I feel like a six. Gosh, that sounds so bad. I feel like a six or a seven."

The last time Gomez was on the radio show she confessed that she had a celebrity crush on Drake but quipped that her butt wasn't big enough for him. In her new chat with the hosts, Gomez was asked to address rumors that the 28-year-old rapper has a line about her butt in YG's song, "Who Do You Love."

"I'mma crush that a-- even if it ain't too big," Drake raps.

Gomez says she never hung out with the hip-hop artist and has no idea if that lyric is about her. "I don't think that's about me," she said, adding jokingly, "How funny would it be if I just ask him? 'Hey, that butt line, is it about me?'"

The pop star -- who turns 23 on Wednesday -- also revealed that she'd like a part on Inside Amy Schumer after seeing the comedian's hit movie Trainwreck.

"I am trying to finagle my way onto her show, so, maybe that's how I'll find a way to work with her and be around her," Gomez gushed. "I'm a huge fan. I think she's amazing."

Looks like Gomez's hotness rating is on the up and up!