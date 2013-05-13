While Lady Gaga's tour rider includes everything from "two large fluffy lavender towels" to "a mannequin with puffy pink pubic hair," fellow pop star Selena Gomez's is far less fussy. Speaking to MTV about her upcoming Stars Dance World Tour, the 20-year-old "Come & Get It" singer said she only asks for three things on her tour rider.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's love timeline

"Incense, pickles always," Gomez said of her low-key demands. "I don't know. I actually have a boring rider. I'll be honest. . . ramen. That's what I have! I'm more about food -- and apparently incense!"

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez's sexy style

The single star said she wants her concerts to "feel like a big rave." Acknowledging that her younger Wizards of Waverly Place audience wasn't always the most attentive, the native Texan said her set list will get everybody on their feet. "I want it to feel so powerful and have everybody just dance and let loose," Gomez told MTV.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez kisses Justin Bieber in Indonesia

To prepare for her 58 shows, Gomez has been hitting the gym for the first time in her life. "I'm working out -- and I don't ever do that!" she laughed. "I actually want to get more into dancing. Before I started working on the single, me and my girlfriends would get together and we would dance at 10 o'clock at night until 1 in the morning and we'd make fun videos. That's what's been helping me kind of stay active, have fun and learn how to move. It is an art form and I definitely want to get good at it."

Gomez's Stars Dance World Tour kicks off on Aug. 14 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Selena Gomez Reveals Her Tour Rider: Incense, Pickles and Ramen