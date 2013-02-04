Selena Gomez named her debut album Kiss & Tell for a reason! During a private dinner to celebrate her February NYLON magazine cover, the 20-year-old was informed that pop quintet One Direction had recently revealed they would like to kiss her more than any other female celebrity.

The Spring Breakers actress giggled and asked, "When did they say that? That's really nice. I'm sure they said that for shock's sake, maybe."

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez's sexy style

Extra's Terri Seymour assured Gomez that the "One Thing" singers were indeed serious. "That's really nice! I love all of them. I've met them and they're so sweet," the recently single star said. "They're really good guys."

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez's beach PDA

Gomez -- who split with on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber in January following a two-year courtship -- was then asked to select a single One Direction member to kiss. After weighing her options -- Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson -- Gomez made a decision.

"Oh, no. . . Zayn! Maybe. That's it, I'm done!" When Seymour noted that Gomez was blushing, the Disney Channel starlet giggled and shouted, "No, I'm not!"

Days after her Extra interview, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer -- who attends a monthly Bible study group with Vanessa Hudgens, Matt Lanter and Jason Kennedy -- reunited with 18-year-old Bieber for the first time since their huge, relationship-ending fight in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

PHOTOS: A timeline of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship

It's unknown of the pair's reunion was romantic, but a source wouldn't rule out a reconciliation between Gomez and Bieber. "It never ends," the source tells Us Weekly. "We'll see. It's such drama with them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Selena Gomez Reveals Which One Direction Singer She Wants to Kiss