Selena Gomez is all grown up!

The 19-year-old "Who Says" singer shows off her sultry side in a hot new photo shoot for Elle magazine's July issue.

On the cover, Gomez poses in a black and gold, strapless corset top that she paired with a pouty red lip. In another shot, the star lies seductively on the beach in a bright red bra top that reveals major cleavage.

Gomez tells Elle she was obsessed with Jennifer Lopez after she saw Selena at the age of 5. "I made a bustier out of a bathing suit that I dyed black," she recalls of Lopez's look in the 1997 film about slain Mexican singer Selena. "I put glue and glitter all over it and I wouldn't take it off."

Now, the Monte Carlo actress is focusing on her own movie career. "I get offered the teenybopper movies, and I've done that," she says. "I haven't done a mega-hundred-billion-dollar Transformers movie, but that's not what I want to do either."

When Gomez isn't fighting to prove herself as a talented actress, she's enjoying her relationship with 18-year-old heartthrob Justin Bieber -- who spoils her with over-the-top romantic gestures, including a recent private screening of Titanic in a rented-out L.A.'s Staples Center!

"If I'll share anything with you, it's that he really is a hopeless romantic," she admits. "I had just mentioned it in the car – all I said is that I really want to see Titanic again, and then…"

