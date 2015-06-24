She has a thing for musicians, doesn't she!

Coming off the heels of high-profile romances with Justin Bieber and DJ Zedd, Selena Gomez looks like she may be cozying up to another musically-inclined man, lead singer of The Cab, Alexander DeLeon.

According to the New York Post, Selena and Alexander grabbed brunch at New York's Hotel Chantelle on June 22, noshing avocado toast, rock shrimp tempura and sipping on Ketel One Oranje vodka.

As the duo left, Selena was seen clutching the rocker's arm as he led her to their waiting car. Selana and Alexander have met before -- the duo was previously spotted cuddling up in Dubai last December.

Previously, Alexander has been linked to model Josephine Skriver.

Recently, Selena opened up about her personal life, telling Elvis Duran, "I don't trust anyone."

She added, "It's not like I can hide anything anymore! My life is so public that I do take that into consideration. But I'm also a normal person, I'm a human being and I'm feeling things. I get sad, I get anxious, I get emotional, I get happy! Especially in my 20s, my gosh!

"I feel like I'm figuring out who I am and I'm constantly being...well not constantly, but I've been criticized for trying to live my life," she said. "You have to be guarded. I don't trust anyone...It's something that I have to live with and I have to find the balance of who I want in my life and who isn't good for me."