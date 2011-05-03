Spill it, Selena!

In an interview with Seventeen.com, Selena Gomez opens up about her relationship with Justin Bieber and why she'll always love Demi Lovato.

"I'm 18, and I'm going to fall in love," she says in reference to Bieber, 17. "I'm going to hang out with people, and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm OK with that."

The two teen stars claimed to be just good friends for the first several months of their relationship; then they were spotted holding hands at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty in February. Afterward, in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March, Gomez finally admitted she was dating the teen idol.

In the Seventeen interview, Gomez also talks about her unwavering support of lifelong friend Demi Lovato, who recently opened up about her struggle with bipolar disorder, cutting and bulimia. "There's an amount of love that can never -- no matter what -- be taken away or torn apart, no matter the situation," she says. "There are certain people who you will always, always love, so if anything, this just reminded me of how much I truly love [Demi]."

