Say goodbye to Selena Gomez & The Scene -- for now, at least.

After three albums and a recent South American tour, the band has decided to temporarily call it quits, lead singer Selena Gomez announced on Facebook Saturday. The Scene consists of drummer Gregory Garman, bass guitarist Joey Clement and keyboard player Dane Forrest.

"My band and I are going our separate ways for a while. This year is all about films and acting and I want my band to play music wherever with whoever," Gomez, 19, explained. "We will be back but, it will be a good while. I love them and I love you guys."

Gomez also uploaded a photo of the band to her Instagram account, writing: "I can't express enough how grateful I am for this group. They have been with me since day one and I can't believe it's actually over. . .I could not have done any of this without you. Currently bawling my eyes out. I'll miss you guys."

Selena Gomez & The Scene have released three albums since 2009: Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down.

Gomez is currently signed on to star in Spring Breakers (opposite James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens). She will also lend her voice to Adam Sandler's animated vampire movie Hotel Transylvania.

