Selena Gomez tested out her red carpet correspondent skills at the 2011 MTV VMAs pre-show in Los Angeles on Sunday. And for her big role, the starlet was out to prove that she's all grown up!

The 19-year-old singer donned a black dress by Julien Macdonald that featured sexy lace detail throughout. The ensemble's sheer, plunging back and flowing train allowed Gomez to show some skin, an attribute that her 17-year-old beau most likely appreciated.

During the pre-show, Gomez pulled boyfriend Justin Bieber aside to ask him a few questions -- the 30-second interview ending with a smooch from the teenage heartthrob!

The "I Love You Like a Love Song" singer paired her gothic-glam number with Brian Atwood heels, Ofira jewels, and a swept-back undo.

