Selena sells seashells by the seashore!

At her fragrance launch in NYC on Saturday, Selena Gomez hit the concrete jungle in an outfit that might have been better suited for lounging poolside in Miami. Dressed in seashell-printed, high-waisted short shorts and a matching bandeau top, the 19-year-old singer flaunted her legs and flashed her midriff. She paired the Versace ensemble with an ivory blazer and nude, sky-high heels.

"My legs [are my favorite body part]!" Gomez told Us Weekly at the event, adding that her schedule keeps her gams in shape. "When I'm on tour I dance a lot, and I wear a lot of heels."

As for her motivation to maintain her super-slim physique, the "I Love You Like a Love Song" singer relies on another pop superstar to be her muse.

"If I watch Britney's old music videos, I'm like, "Oh my gosh I need to go to the gym.' Especially watching "I'm a Slave for You," the brunette starlet dished to Us of Britney Spears, 31.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Selena Gomez's Leggy, Midriff-Baring Outfit: Love It or Hate It?