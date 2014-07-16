Selena Gomez, 21, is sporting some new ink.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang McCurdy posted a pic of Gomez showing off her new tattoo on the upper right side of her back on his Instagram Wednesday, which according to E! News is an Arabic translation of the phrase "Love Yourself First."

"She had been wanting this for a while," the tattoo parlor tells E! "Its meaning translates to 'Love Yourself.'"

Video: Selena Gomez Reveals Her Celeb Crush

More details on the new tat?

Selena got the four-inch tattoo about a month ago, and it only took about 30-45 minutes to complete.

Video: Justin Bieber Dirty Dances with Selena Gomez

This also isn't Selena's first body art. Bang Bang -- who's inked Rihanna and Gomez's ex Justin Bieber -- says the Disney star surprisingly "has about 5-6 tattoos now."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

The hottest body moments of 2013

Find out what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Fashion hits and misses from July