At Sunday's American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stunned on the Nokia Theatre red carpet when she showed some skin in a very grown-up Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline, scooped back and thigh-high slit.

To complement her slinky dress, the "Hit the Lights" singer, 19, opted for a glamorous, old Hollywood-inspired hairstyle. Below, find out how to recreate her flawless, shiny "Veronica Lake look" from her hair pro, TRESemme Celebrity Stylist John D.

Step 1: Prep towel-dried hair with TRESemme 24 Hour Body Mousse ($5.49, walgreens.com), combing the product through for even distribution.

Step 2: Blow-dry hair nice and smooth and create a deep side part for added drama.

Step 3: Take sections framing the face on both sides (from the back of the part, just behind the ear), and curl 1-inch sections using a 1-inch barrel-curling iron (try Solano Smooth Curl 450 Professional, $79; folica.com). Spray each section with TRESemme Thermal Creations Curl Activator Spray ($4.99, drugstore.com) to add additional hold and aid in protecting hair from excess heat.

Step 4: Curl bangs away from the face and curl the side sections in a horizontal direction, continuing this process on the remaining sections. Note: make sure the sections are even and not too big. This will ensure a consistent curl/wave pattern.

Step 5: After the sets are cooled, spray a boar bristle brush with a finishing spray and brush out the curls until you achieve a desired wave pattern. Make sure the wave hangs just over the eye and finish with more hairspray to keep the look in place!

