Selena Gomez is not dating Justin Bieber. She’s not currently dating anyone. While most fans and informed media outlets understand this, certain unreliable tabloids and webloids seem unwilling or unable to grasp the fact that Gomez is unattached and happy. On Thursday, in an interview with NRJ Radio in Norway, the singer-actress set the record straight once again.

Asked about her emotional song “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which is about Bieber, Gomez said, “I definitely have so much respect and love for him, and going in the studio is just very therapeutic… It was my way of having it be a message more to people in general. People everywhere feel this feeling, and they should understand when anybody goes through that.”

The interviewer then asked, “Since we’re on the topic of love, let’s talk about something more fun… Selena, are you dating at the moment?” “No, I’m not, actually,” replied Gomez, who added that she “doesn’t even know how to work [Tinder].” Later, asked about Bieber’s new blonde hair, Gomez laughed and said, “That’s for him. I’ll let him answer all that.”