Everyone knows that Selena Gomez is a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston, but what many probably don't realize is that they are also BFFs.

"She's amazing," the 22-year-old singer said of the former Friends star during a radio interview with KTU's Carolina Bermudez.

"So you guys are, like, really friends?" Bermudez asked in disbelief.

"Yeah… we met through my management -- they manage her as well -- so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she's, like, inviting me to her house," Gomez revealed. "She has a pizza oven. Like, we've made pizzas at her house. She's very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."

Fans may remember that the two met last December during a party in Los Angeles. Following the encounter Gomez shared her excitement on Instagram. "I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year," she captioned a black-and-white photo of the two locked in a sweet embrace.

Of course, this wasn't the first time she expressed her admiration for the 46-year-old actress. In 2009, Gomez revealed how terrified she was when she bumped into her acting idol.

"I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, 'Hi!' My legs started to shake and I ran," she told JustJaredJr. "I didn't know what to do because I freaked out."

Now, Gomez has nothing to be scared of, at least, according to her interview. She and Aniston are total BFFs -- and we have to admit we're a bit jealous we don't get to share a slice with the two.