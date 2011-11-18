Self-help guru gets 6 years in sweat lodge deaths
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) -- A self-help author convicted of negligent homicide has been sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $57,000.
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Warren Darrow handed down the sentence Friday in a central Arizona courtroom.
Ray's motivational mantra drew dozens of people to Sedona in October 2009 where they participated in a sweat lodge ceremony meant to purify their bodies.
The participants began showing signs of distress about halfway through the two-hour ceremony, and three died.
Ray insisted the deaths were a tragic accident. But a jury found him guilty on three counts of negligent homicide, rejecting the more serious charges of manslaughter.
Ray's potential sentence had ranged from probation to nine years in prison.