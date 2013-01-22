NEW YORK (AP) — Self-published star Colleen Hoover has signed with Atria Books for her latest best seller, "Hopeless."

Hoover's agent, Jane Dystel, said Tuesday that Atria will publish the print version of "Hopeless," while the author will continue to control the electronic version. As of midday Tuesday, Hoover's erotic romance was ranked No. 2 on Amazon.com's list of top-selling e-books.

Hoover's "Slammed" and "Point of Retreat" also were originally self-published, then acquired by Atria, a Simon & Schuster imprint.