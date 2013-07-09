Our modern family! Selma Blair and ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick reunited for a fun day out with their 23-month-old son Arthur at a petting zoo in Studio City, Calif. on Sunday, July 7. The couple, who have been rumored to be reunited, looked at ease in one another's company as they watched their son hold guinea pigs, feed goats and pet chickens.

Blair wore her hair back in a messy bun for much of the afternoon, but did manage to show off one significant change to her appearance: The actress debuted a new, lighter blonde hair color during her family outing, a far cry from her usually dark locks.

Blair, 41, wore a blue-and-white striped minidress with a bright red bikini top underneath, a pair of dark green sunglasses perched on her nose. On her ring finger, the former Anger Management actress wore a large bauble, further fueling rumors that the pair have reconciled since they split in September.

Just two weeks prior, however, Blair took to Twitter to slam rumors that she and Bleick, 42, had gotten back together, informing fans: "No engagement. Just a ring."

This past September, Blair and her beau of three years decided to call it quits on their relationship, though they have remained civil for the sake of their son.

"They were fighting nonstop," one source told Us of why they ultimately decided to break up. Blair and Arthur promptly moved into a temporary rental in L.A.'s Venice area.

