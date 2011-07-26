Selma Blair Welcomes a Baby Boy
By Molly McGonigle
Congratulations are in order for Selma Blair! On Monday, Blair and her boyfriend, Jason Bleick, welcomed their son Arthur Saint Bleick, according to People.com.
Her rep confirmed to People that Arthur weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. This is the first child for Blair and Bleick.
