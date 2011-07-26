Baby Boy

Selma Blair Welcomes a Baby Boy

By Molly McGonigle

Congratulations are in order for Selma Blair! On Monday, Blair and her boyfriend, Jason Bleick, welcomed their son Arthur Saint Bleick, according to People.com.

Her rep confirmed to People that Arthur weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. This is the first child for Blair and Bleick.

