Serena Williams can dance if she wants to!

The 30-year-old tennis superstar made history on Sunday when she beat Maria Sharapova -- winning her first singles gold medal ever and becoming the second woman in history to nab the "Golden Slam" title. (Following in the footsteps of Steffi Graf, Williams earned the "Golden Slam" by winning all four major "Slam" tennis tournaments plus an Olympic gold medal.)

Williams celebrated on the court with her own rendition of the "crip walk," a dance move popularized by gang members in Compton, Calif.. The impromptu routine led some critics to complain that it sent out the wrong message to the athlete's millions of fans.

"What Serena did was akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church," Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock wrote. "Serena deserved to be called out. What she did was immature and classless."

"It's getting so much attention," Williams told Us Weekly Monday in London. "It just happened. I was so excited that it just came out," she said, laughing. "I guess I'm good at it!"

What does Williams have to say about the "crip walk" complaints? "I dont' care. That's the least of my worries . . . I'm so excited I was able to do the dance. I'm glad I did it!"

And Williams' musical tastes are way wider than West Coast hip-hop, too. She and her sister Venus Williams (they won the gold medal in doubles last week) "love karaoke!" she admitted.

"We have a machine in our house and throw big karaoke parties! It gets intense!" she revealed. "At some points, people are just singing randomly at our house!"

Her fave karaoke inspiration? "Air Supply. That is my jam."

Before nabbing that elusive "Golden Slam" title, Williams admitted she tried to put the lofty goal out of sight and mind.

"It was always my dream, and I didn't think it would happen," she told Us. "You try not to get your hopes up for it in case you lose that one match."

And though sister Venus didn't make it to the finals round at this Olympics, "she's so supportive," Serena said. "I went to all her matches and she came to mine. She influenced me, the way she played in one of our matches …If I don't play like Venus, I won't win."

