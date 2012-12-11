NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime executive in the daytime drama world who produced "Another World," ''One Life to Live" and "Santa Barbara" has died in New York. Paul Rauch (rowsh) was 78.

Rauch was called "the most prolific and talented executive producer in soap opera history" by TV Guide Canada. His most recent job was working as a co-executive producer on daytime television's most popular soap, "The Young and the Restless."

He also produced serial dramas for television in Russia and Poland.

His wife, Israela Margalit, said Tuesday he died a day earlier of complications from blood clots.