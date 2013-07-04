UsWeekly

No joke -- "Saturday Night Live" star Seth Meyers is engaged to be married! The future Late Night host, 39, recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Alexi Ashe, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

Meyers and his lawyer love met at a wedding several years ago and have been together ever since. Back in 2011, a source told Us that marriage was definitely "on the horizon" for the New York-based couple. "They are incredibly solid," the insider said.

Indeed, another source tells Us that Meyers' proposal was a long time coming. "He's very excited for the next phase of his life," the insider reveals. "He's known that she's The One for a while, but it was all about timing."

The moment certainly seems to be right, as Meyers just completed his final full season of "Saturday Night Live" and is preparing to take over "Late Night" from Jimmy Fallon, who is replacing Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" in 2014. (Meyers will remain as the head writer on "SNL" through the fall.)

"With 'Late Night,' his schedule will be slowly easing up," the source explains. "He wanted to do it after 'SNL' wrapped [because] he didn't want to be an absentee fiancé. Her family loves him."

