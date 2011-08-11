Seth MacFarlane is ready to help make Charlie Sheen's Comedy Central roast must-see TV.

The Family Guy creator, 37, will host Sheen's September 19 roast, the network confirmed Thursday.

"I'm very excited to work with Comedy Central again on the roast," MacFarlane said in a statement. "Charlie is a true icon with a talent that is strong and pure and concentrated into small crystals which can be smoked or eaten."

Sheen is ready for MacFarlane and his as-yet-unnamed roasters to take aim at his eventful year.

"You could say I've been providing kindling for this Roast for a while," 45-year-old Sheen tells Us Weekly of the special. "It's time to light it up. It's going to be epic."

Sheen's roast marks MacFarlane's third time hosting a network roast. He presided over David Hasselhoff and Donald Trump's events in 2010 and 2011.

