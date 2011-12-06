As the head writer of Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers is known for his work ethic. But according to the 37-year-old, he wasn't always so focused.

"I've gotten bad employee reviews at the end of jobs," he admitted to Us Weekly during A Funny Affair for Autism The Plaza Hotel in NYC Monday.

"I had an internship once at Comedy Central in college and they said I worked really hard for five weeks and then I spent the rest of it watching Kids in the Hall," he explained. "They weren't wrong."

Though Meyers wasn't able to join his New Year's Eve costars at the film's L.A. premiere that night, he did reveal how he plans to ring in 2012.

"I'll be hanging out with friends and family," Meyers -- who walked the red carpet with longtime love Alexi Ashe -- told Us. "I think the best New Year's Eve memories are the ones you can't fully remember."

