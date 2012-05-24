Tears all around!

Kristen Wiig left Saturday Night Live last week after seven years on the show -- and no one may be more sad than cast member Seth Meyers.

The "Weekend Update" star spoke out on Saturday's "very emotional" season finale Thursday on Live With Kelly.

Meyers, 38, told Kelly Ripa he was "really sad" about Wiig announcing her departure after an "incredible 7 years."

"She's one of the best cast members we've ever had," he shared.

Cast members bid farewell to Wiig, 38, through song on Saturday with the help of host Mick Jagger and Arcade Fire during a graduation skit.

If it was up to Meyers, no one would be allowed to leave the show. "You spend every second with these people," Meyers explained. "I want everyone to stay forever. It's such a great place to work."

But the show must go on.

"People always leave, but new people come in and they're great also," he added. "And that's what keeps the show always turning over."

Will Meyers be leaving anytime soon?

"I'll have to leave at some point because everyone does," he said, "but it's the most exciting job I've ever worked."

