NEW YORK (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" actor Seth Meyers apparently thinks New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Spanish is pretty funny.

Meyers appeared with the mayor on the "SNL" stage on Tuesday for an announcement about the city's media and entertainment industry.

When Bloomberg repeated his main points in Spanish, as he usually does, Meyers was behind him grinning broadly.

Meyers says Bloomberg's Spanish summary was the "highlight" of the event for him. He jokes he "completely zoned out" while Bloomberg was speaking in English.

Bloomberg has studied Spanish for years but speaks with an inelegant accent. He says the impersonation of him done on the NBC show by Fred Armisen is "brilliant."