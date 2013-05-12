NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Meyers is moving from his "Weekend Update" desk to his own late night show on NBC.

The network said Sunday that the longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member will replace Jimmy Fallon at the 12:35 a.m. "Late Night" show. Fallon will be moving up an hour as Jay Leno's replacement on the "Tonight" show.

Meyers' show will originate from New York's Rockefeller Center, just like Fallon's "Tonight" show. Meyers' premiere date has not been set.

Longtime "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels will be the executive in charge of both shows.