Saturday Night Live's resident Weekend Update host Seth Meyers gave A-list fashionistas a run for their money at the CDA awards in NYC Monday night when he opened the ceremony wearing a sheer lace black dress.

"It was Anna Wintour's idea for me to wear Marc Jacobs' Met ball dress," the comedian, 38, told Vanity Fair at the event, referring to Vogue's famous editrix and the host of the annual event.

"I liked it a lot more than I thought I would once I put it on," he continued about his skin-baring number. "You know, this is a fashion night. I feel like this is a room that appreciates people who take chances with the way they dress, and I felt very supportive."

Jacobs first stepped out in the racy, knee-length look at the annual Met Gala in NYC on May 7. Meyers further copied the designer's ensemble from that evening by sporting similar white boxers and black, Pilgrim-inspired loafers.

