Meeting Tom Cruise is almost pee-in-your-pants exciting! For Seth Rogen, anyway.

"I once peed in a Snapple bottle in my car while parked in Tom Cruise's driveway," the 50/50 star, 29, tweeted last week.

He then explained the incident Monday while chatting with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show.

"It's true," Rogen confirmed. "He was meeting with people like me and [Knocked Up director] Judd Apatow, to kind of, I think, get a sense of the comedic landscape at the time, so me and Judd had a few meetings at his house."

(The meeting was before Cruise, 49, tweaked his persona with a landmark comedic performance in 2008's Tropic Thunder, in which which he played crass, bald, overweight studio executive Les Grossman.)

"I showed up [at Cruise's house] early," Rogen explained of his need to relieve himself in an empty Snapple bottle. "He had a very long driveway and I didn't want to go in."

"I was so uncomfortable, I had never met him before," the starstruck Rogen said. "It was so weird!"

