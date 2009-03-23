In case you were wondering, Seth Rogen isn't screening Lindsay Lohan's calls.

In a Nylon interview, Lindsay claimed she wants to work with Seth on an upcoming project, but says "Seth won't call us back ... So call us back, Seth, if you're reading this!"

Showbiz Spy reports that at the LA premiere of his new animated movie "Monsters Vs. Aliens," Seth responded to the accusation, saying, "That's not true - I never got a call from anyone that works for her."

So either Lindsay Lohan was exaggerating in her interview or she doesn't know how to use a phone. We're gonna bet it's the latter.

When asked if he would return a hypothetical call from her, he said "If it was a work related thing, yeah definitely."

Code: No 2am drunk dials to Seth ... sorry, Linz.