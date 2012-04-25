Carrie Bradshaw's famed New York townhouse officially has a new owner -- and it's someone who had an extra $10 million lying around.

The 64 Perry Street home seen on HBO's "Sex and the City" series, listed in March with a price tag of $9.65 million, has been snatched up for $20,000 more than the asking price, city records confirm.

Boasting five bedrooms, crown and ceiling moldings, herringbone wood floors and six fireplaces, the property, which features that famous stoop where Sarah Jessica Parker's character often passed the time, is located in New York's West Village neighborhood.

The name of the 4,100-square-foot space's new owner has yet to be revealed, and city records indicate the property is now in the hands of MMKK Perry Street Realty LLC.

In addition to its famous ties to "Sex and the City," the brownstone was also featured in Woody Allen's movie "Alice," and "Project Runway" mentor Tim Gunn is said to have rented an upstairs apartment in the building for 16 years.

