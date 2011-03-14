By Kat Giantis

Is Usher about to join an exclusive Hollywood club whose members include such renowned names as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Pam Anderson? TMZ reports a sex tape starring the crooner and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, is being offered up for sale.

Yeah, it's not what we prefer to ponder on a Monday morning, either, but TMZ claims to have positively identified the former couple off a short snippet and two photos from the purported video, all of which feature them being, oh, let's say generous with their affections.

If the tape turns out to be bona fide, it will have captured a happy moment in their otherwise rocky union, from the cancellation of their elaborate July 2007 wedding ceremony to Usher's 911 call after their 2009 split (he accused Tameka of keying his car, a claim she denied).

Not surprisingly, suspicion for the tape's leak quickly fell on Foster, a stylist who has two young sons with Usher.

"Would I sanction a sex tape being out? Absolutely not," she insists to TheYBF.com. "I am a mother and entrepreneur. Sex tapes or pornography would not be my lane. I have no desire to be seen in that way."

TMZ speculates that the tape might have been one of the items stolen when Usher's SUV was broken into in December 2009. At the time, he claimed more than a million bucks worth of jewelry, gifts and assorted electronics were pilfered, including a laptop or two.

And no, we have no idea why anyone would leave a sex tape sitting around on their laptop, or why they would leave said laptop in a car with a cache of luxury goods that might as well have had a "steal me" sign on them.

Usher's rep is mum on the sex tape reports.

