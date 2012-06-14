Listomania

Sexiest Comedians

Retna Ltd. 1 / 18

By Rebecca Silverstein

A good sense of humor is sexy. A good sense of humor and solid looks are even sexier. But this is no laughing matter: We've rounded up the hottest funnymen and funnywomen in Hollywood to see who has the perfect mix of both. Did your favorite comedian make the list?

Andy Samberg

While we'll miss our standing weekly date with Andy now that he's left "Saturday Night Live," we relish the idea of seeing his adorable face pop up more often on the big screen.

RELATED: Sandler Gives Samberg Fatherly Advice

Up Next'80s Babies
Retna Ltd. 1 / 18

By Rebecca Silverstein

A good sense of humor is sexy. A good sense of humor and solid looks are even sexier. But this is no laughing matter: We've rounded up the hottest funnymen and funnywomen in Hollywood to see who has the perfect mix of both. Did your favorite comedian make the list?

Andy Samberg

While we'll miss our standing weekly date with Andy now that he's left "Saturday Night Live," we relish the idea of seeing his adorable face pop up more often on the big screen.

RELATED: Sandler Gives Samberg Fatherly Advice

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries