Summer is heating up thanks to the sexy, shirtless studs from ABC Family!

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding, 25, and Drew Van Acker, 26, joined Baby Daddy's Derek Theler, 26, and Jean-Luc Bilodeau, plus The Secret Life of the American Teenager's Daren Kagasoff, 24, and Jane By Design's Matt Atkinson for an Us Weekly photo shoot in Malibu June 9.

To stay fit, Theler -- an outdoorsy ex-model from Colorado -- revealed he loves "swimming, bodysurfing and hiking." The actor, who dates actress Meredith Giangrande, also hits the gym five days a week -- not unlike Atkinson, who wants a shirtless scene on Jane By Design.

"I felt like every show that I've worked on, they wanted me to take my shirt off: One Tree Hill, Drop Dead Diva, CSI," Atkinson recalled. "Then I get on this show. . . I'm not being objectified, but I work out hard, so why not?"

The six men also shared a few spoilers about what's to come on their respective series. "Ezra's got some serious skeletons in his closet," Harding told Us of Pretty Little Liars' third season. "The ones who come up are pretty big."

To see more behind-the-scenes action, watch the video above and don't forget to tune in for The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Mondays at 8 p.m. EST), Pretty Little Liars (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST), Jane By Design (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST) and Baby Daddy (Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST) on ABC Family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sexy, Shirtless ABC Family Hunks Play Football!