"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is Redbook magazine's latest cover girl, and in the candid interview, Sofia Vergara talks about everything from having her son Manolo at just 19 years old, to growing into her "ridiculously huge boobs."

The 39-year-old actress, who's best known for portraying the sexy Gloria on hit show "Modern Family", shares that she's actually a lot similar to the character Gloria in many ways.

"I think I'm the most similar," she says, when asked if her and her co-stars are anything like the hilarious characters they play.

"I'm Latin, I have an accent, I have a kid from a previous marriage, and I'm Columbian. Julie [Bowen] is a lot like Claire; she's very into doing things perfectly. She's neurotic, in a good way. I think she and I get along so well because we're very different."

Surprisingly, she admits that it took her awhile to get comfortable with her famous curves which are often celebrated on the show, particularly her "ridiculously huge boobs."

"The thing is, I've had these ridiculously huge boobs since I was super young. Like, 13. I was really skinny at that time, so it was weird to have those f---ing boobs and be skinny. It was hideous," she says.

But interestingly enough, Sofia's enviable body came into place after she gave birth to her son.

"Then after I had my kid, I got hips and everything started to come together," she laughs.

As for her son Manolo, who's now 19, she definitely has no regrets about having him at such an early age.

"When I had Manolo, I was 19, and I had the energy for everything," she shares.

And does she have any of that energy reserved for more kids with her current boyfriend businessman Nick Loeb?

"My boyfriend now wants to have kids, and I don't even want to think about it," she admits. "I would have to get into that mind-set again, the waking up early."

No doubt Sofia will now need plenty of energy for her sky-rocketing career, seeing as she has successfully crossed over into films such as this summer's 'The Smurfs', and also the upcoming 'New Year's Eve' -- a movie quickly becoming known for its blockbuster cast including the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Zac Efron and Halle Berry just to name a few.

She already has some great memories from shooting the busy romantic comedy, perhaps none better than finding out that rock star Jon Bon Jovi is a big fan of hers.

"When I was going to film 'New Year's Eve' with Jon Bon Jovi -- I mean, in Columbia, he is the biggest thing. I grew up being in love with him. So when I saw him, I was like, 'Oh, my God, it's Bon Jovi!' But when he saw me, he was like, 'Oh my God, it's Gloria!' It's just insane."

Redbook magazine's September issue featuring the sexy Sofia Vergara hits stands August 16.

