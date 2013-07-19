BOSTON (AP) — A state police sergeant who released striking photos of the capture of the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings faces a hearing to determine if he will be suspended until an internal investigation is complete.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio says the agency didn't authorize Sgt. Sean Murphy to release the photos to Boston Magazine and won't release them to other media.

He says Murphy has been relieved of duty for one day and there will be a hearing to decide if he will be suspended until the internal investigation is complete. He did not say when the hearing will be.

Murphy told Boston Magazine he was furious over a Rolling Stone cover photo he believes glamorizes suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv). He says his photos show "the real Boston bomber."