NEW YORK (AP) -- The opening scene of J.T. Rogers' ambitious and thoroughly captivating spy thriller "Blood and Gifts" instantly reflects the daunting complexity of the play's subject — the 1980s Soviet war in Afghanistan and the covert, proxy warfare that surrounded it.

The dreamlike prologue, set in a bustling terminal of Islamabad's international airport, also exhibits a uniquely unfettered approach to storytelling that allows Rogers and director Bartlett Sher to successfully hone the decade-long war, with all its world-changing, geopolitical implications, into a succinct and elegant narrative.

A conspicuously American traveler stands suitcase-in-hand in an arrivals area, surrounded on all sides by a widely diverse collection of men. The men watch him from benches along the outskirts of a square stage.

He turns slowly, returning the gazes of the ghostly men, who represent the many competing agendas in the regional crisis — a group that includes uniformed Pakistani intelligence officers, AK-47 toting Afghan warriors, a Russian spy, a British one, and white-haired Americans in expensive suits.

After a very tense minute, one of the men finally engages the American and the action begins. The others remain stoic, continuing to observe, and we realize they aren't actively part of the scene.

Under Sher's inspired direction, the characters in Rogers' historical drama occasionally occupy in various combinations the benches that surround the stage at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, where the American premiere of "Blood and Gifts" opened Monday.

Entering and exiting at each of the four corners, they watch silently, not unlike audience members except for their costumes. At times they seem to draw the attention of characters involved in scenes, but only for a moment to indicate they've entered the characters' consciousness.

The director employs this and other devices, expertly utilizing the space at the Newhouse, to stir the pot of clashing characters — sometimes literally, with spies, soldiers and politicians circling the stage like caged lions.

Rogers doesn't attempt a comprehensive account of the war or the history that preceded and followed it. Instead he uses Cold War espionage as a backdrop to create human characters and interpersonal drama.

Jeremy Davidson is stirring and convincing in the role of CIA agent Jim Warnock, who conspires with a British spy (Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays) and Pakistani intelligence chief (Gabriel Ruiz) to provide weapons and other support to Afghan warlords opposing the Soviet invasion.

Warnock, who even shares shadowy camaraderie with a KGB agent (Michael Aronov), struggles to cater to appetites of the various parties in exchange for precious information, while appeasing his superiors back in the U.S.

Shifting between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Washington, "Blood and Gifts" has all the suspense and intensity of any mainstream spy movie, if not the action. It steadily builds a palpable sense of excitement and dread, using backroom meetings and shady political dealings instead of splashy shootouts and chase scenes.

Highlighting the broad international scope of the conflict, some lines are spoken in a number of different foreign languages, including Russian, Arabic, Pashto and Farsi.

The Lincoln Center engagement, which runs through Dec. 31, follows a well-received run last year at London's National Theatre.

Rogers' sweeping play, which touches on so many themes including the Soviet-Afghan conflict, British-Pakistani relations, anti-Semitism, Islamic fundamentalism, imperialism and even fatherhood — was somehow once a 25-minute piece that was part of a 2009 collection of short plays about Afghanistan that appeared at London's Tricycle Theatre.

This expanded version, bolstered by fine acting and direction, proves engrossing and sharply focused theater despite the massive breadth of its subject.

