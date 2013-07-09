NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan is denying he knew the gender of his son before the boy's premature birth.

Prenatal gender testing is illegal in India to prevent sex-selective abortions.

Media reports cite Khan saying Tuesday that he didn't comment on the rumors earlier because of "emotional strife" over the health of the baby.

His statement said "there was no sex determination for our child" and that the baby was born before the media speculation began. Reports say the boy born via a surrogate is named AbRam Khan.

Khan and his wife also have a son and a daughter, who are in their teens.