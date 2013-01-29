Shahs of Sunset has its very own Magic Mike! Like Channing Tatum's character in the 2012 movie about male strippers, Shahs star Mike Shouhed is baring all -- but instead of putting on a show for women in a Florida nightclub, he's taking off his clothes for an upcoming photo spread in Playgirl.

The 34-year-old real estate agent recently sat down with Us Weekly to chat about how he's preparing himself both physically and mentally for the racy magazine pictures. And it sounds like getting naked will be the easy part.

"I'm most nervous about posing in Playgirl because of the attention I'm going to get after people see me in that light," he tells Us, suggesting that the actual photo shoot doesn't faze him. "I'm really comfortable with my body. I'm naked all the time at home. So I'm just going to act as if it's me at home getting naked."

That said, he's also going to try to enjoy the moment as much as possible. "I haven't really decided what Playgirl's going to get, but it's going to be fun," he says. "I want to keep it very classy, very sexy."

"It's tough," he adds, "but I'm excited about it."

The Bravo standout also dished to Us about the unexpected success of his reality series, which follows a group of Persian-American friends living in Beverly Hills. "I wouldn't have believed that the show would be such a cult favorite. It's mind-boggling," Shouhed says, adding that there's "a lot of drama" coming up for him and his pals. "To see how people have just gravitated toward it...it's amazing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shahs of Sunset Star Mike Shouhed on Posing for Playgirl: "I'm Really Comfortable With My Body"