Not so fast with the wedding plans! Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has officially called off her engagement to show costar Omid Kalantari, Us Weekly has learned.

The reality starlet, who announced her engagement to Omid on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 9, decided to dial back their relationship after being engaged for just over one month.

"Omid and I definitely decided to take it to another level," GG told show host Andy Cohen at the time. "We're going to take it slowly a little bit."

A rep for GG confirms the breakup to Us.

"No wedding plans right now. I'm seeing what happens," the Shahs star admitted to Wetpaint in a recent interview. "We're actually in a rocky place. We both jumped the gun a bit, so we're trying to slow things down."

In December, GG told Us that the couple first met when Omid moved to L.A. from Texas a few years ago -- and their romance has been heating up ever since.

"Omid and I met through mutual friends … and I immediately fell in love with his personality," she said. "We became friends right off the bat."

The pair tried to make their relationship develop beyond friendship, but initially, "it just never seemed to work."

When their romance finally began to take off last year, however, GG couldn't deny their "extreme connection" and gushed to Us about her 26-year-old fiance.

"I appreciate that Omid sees past my exterior," she said shortly after her engagement. "He loves me for me. He always knows what to say to make me smile. I'm truly looking forward to everything the future holds for us. I will always cherish the man that he is."

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Breaks Off Engagement to Omid Kalantari