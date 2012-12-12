Shortly after pal Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi announced her engagement to boyfriend Omid Kalantari, Shahs of Sunset’s resident party girl Mercedes "MJ" Javid made sure to snatch back a bit of the spotlight, stat.

Javid, a 30-something luxury real estate agent, showed off her voluptuous figure by pouring her curves into a teeny weeny purple leopard print bikini for a poolside tanning session in Santa Barbara, Calif. over the weekend.

In a series of images, the feisty brunette adjusts her suit with a little help from her more modestly clad pal before lying out on a blue-striped towel to catch a few rays and sip on a Corona.

Javid also showed off an impressive gold cuff and watch, and even stepped into a pair of furry ankle boots at one point.

While the pint-sized reality TV star and a pal soaked in the sun poolside, they opted not to get in the water for fear of a wardrobe malfunction or ruining their hair and makeup.

But fans of the show and star couldn't be prouder of Javid’s fuller figure, despite online criticism.

"I really DON'T like the crap @TMZ is giving you about your recent bikini photo," one fan tweeted at Javid. "You look good to me."

