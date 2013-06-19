Shailene Woodley Cut From The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Feels "Bummed"
Emma Stone will have Andrew Garfield all to herself in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Though Shailene Woodley filmed scenes for the sequel in February (and even dyed her hair red to play the superhero's love interest, Mary Jane Watson), the 21-year-old actress' role has been cut from the film, she tells the June 18 issue of Entertainment Weekly.
"Of course I'm bummed," Woodley says. "But I am a firm believer in everything happening for a specific reason." She adds, "Based on the proposed plot, I completely understand the need for holding off on introducing [Mary Jane] until the next film."
PHOTOS: Stars in Spider-Man suits
In addition to real-life couple Garfield and Stone, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also stars Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary and Chris Zylka. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 arrives in theaters May 2, 2014. The third and fourth films in the franchise are slated for release in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Woodley -- nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in The Descendants in 2011 -- has plenty of other films to focus on, beginning with The Spectacular Now. Costarring Miles Teller, the dramedy is slated for an Aug. 2 release. She's also filming Divergent, based on the dystopian young adult best-seller by Veronica Roth. The movie also stars Theo James, Zoe Kravitz, Kate Winslet, Maggie Q, Tony Goldwyn, Ashley Judd and Mekhi Phifer.
The actress also scored the lead role in the adaptation of another best-selling book, The Fault in Our Stars. As one of her costars, Jai Courtney, tells Entertainment Weekly, "She's going to be such a big f-cking star."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shailene Woodley Cut From The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Feels "Bummed"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 9 hours ago Check out Taylor Swift's biggest career moments
- Oct. 08, 2018 Romance rumors hit Brad Pitt, plus more news