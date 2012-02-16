Big screen newbie Shailene Woodley has been hitting the red carpet recently in stunning looks by Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and L'Wren Scott, but make no mistake, she's far from a fashionista.

"I'm very lucky to work with a stylist who cares about fashion, because I don't at all," The Descendants star, 20, admits in the latest issue of Malibu magazine.

PHOTOS: Stars at New York Fashion Week"And I'm very lucky to have a makeup artist and hair guy who are really good at what they do, because I would go to events with no makeup and no hair and in pajamas if I could," she added.

When she's not attending a premiere or awards show, Woodley prefers function over fashion.

"I'm not a girlie girl at all. I never wear dresses. I'm always in either long, baggy skirts that I can still do 'crisscross applesauce' in, or blue jeans."

