Life is imitating art for White Bird in a Blizzard costars Shailene Woodley and Shiloh Fernandez. The actors, who play love interests in the upcoming thriller, took their romance offscreen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, multiple insiders tells Us Weekly.

Woodley, 31, and Fernandez, 27, were spotted being affectionate while partying at the Hyde Lounge on Jan. 18. "They danced until 2 a.m. and ended up making out at the end of the night," a source reveals.

When she wasn't packing on the PDA, Woodley was busy promoting another movie, Spectacular Now, with costars Brie Larson and Miles Teller. The actress' next movie roles include The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where she'll play Mary Jane Watson, and Divergent, based on author Veronica Roth's dystopian thriller of the same name.

"I never wanted to do big films," Woodley recently told MTV News of her lead role in Divergent. "I've been acting for 16 years, and it was never something that I wanted to do, to be in a big blockbuster film, especially one that was similar to Hunger Games or Twilight."

But after reading the young adult novel, Woodley couldn't turn down the role. "I was really profoundly moved," the actress explained. Producers have yet to cast her love interest, though Lucas Till, Alex Pettyfer and Jeremy Irvine have been named as frontrunners.

"We've been doing some auditions," Woodley said. "We'll see what happens. As of now, we have been scoping out the land. There are a few in particular -- two guys -- that I think are really great."

