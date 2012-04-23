LONDON (AP) -- A performance of "Troilus and Cressida" in Maori has kicked off an international festival featuring William Shakespeare's plays in 37 different languages.

The Globe To Globe festival, launched Monday on the Bard's birthday, will also feature "Hamlet" in Lithuanian and a Sudanese "Cymbeline."

The performances at London's Globe Theater even include a sign-language version of "Love Labor's Lost."

Festival director Tom Bird said Shakespeare's plays have universal appeal and that "his stories and characters are identifiable to all of us."

The festival will run until June 9. It is part of the London 2012 Festival, which ties in with the Olympic Games this summer.